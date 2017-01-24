Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Carrying questionable designation
Evans is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City due to a left ankle sprain.
Evans sustained the injury during Monday's win over the Cavaliers, in which he was limited to just 12 minutes. While it doesn't look to be anything overly serious, there's a chance Evans could miss a game or two in the short term, so check back after shootaround Wednesday for something more definitive.
