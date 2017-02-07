Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Jazz

Evans (ankle) has been listed as doubtful for Wednesday's tilt with the Jazz, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Evans sprained his ankle during Monday's win over the Suns after logging just eight minutes of action. While it seems unlikely the veteran will be ready to go by Wednesday, look for more updates to come during the morning shootaround or just before tip. Should he be ruled out, expect Langston Galloway, E'Twaun Moore, and Dante Cunningham to all see increased action off the bench.