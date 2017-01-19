Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Has strong performance across 20 minutes

Evans contributed 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 20 minutes during a 118-98 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Evans posted impressive numbers in limited action in the blowout. He has come on nicely over the last five games, with averages of 17.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers per game. He is only playing 22.8 minutes per game in that stretch, so once his minutes start creeping up higher in his return from the knee injury that kept him out for the first part of the season, his value will continue to rise.