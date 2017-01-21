Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Just 2-for-10 in blowout loss

Evans posted eight points (2-10 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes during a 143-114 loss to Brooklyn on Friday.

Evans couldn't buy a basket, and snapped a five game streak of 10-plus points off the bench. He also played under 20 minutes for the first time over that span, however, so take that with a grain of salt. While Evans played far less minutes because he was so off, he was also unable to get in a rhythm because he played such unstable minutes. He'll look to bounce back against the East-leading Cavaliers on Monday.