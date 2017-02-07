Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Leaves Monday's game with ankle injury

Evans suffered a sprained left ankle during Monday's game against the Suns and will not return, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.

Evans played just eight minutes before leaving the game, finishing with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and a turnover. He's apparently dealing with a sprain, but he'll likely have additional tests performed after the game to make sure something more serious hasn't occurred. Look for an update later Monday or after Tuesday's practice session.