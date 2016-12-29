Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Minute cap loosened

Evans indicated after Wednesday's game that his limit restriction has been upped slightly from 15 to 18 minutes, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

Evans posted his best game of the season Wednesday against the Clippers, notching 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3PT), five rebounds and five assists during 15 minutes in the win. It appears his success without any pain could lead to a few added minutes as he continues to build up his workload. Evans can first put that to the test Friday when the Pelicans host the Knicks.