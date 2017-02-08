Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Out Wednesday vs. Jazz

Evans (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Evans originally sprained his ankle during Monday's contest against the Suns and was subsequently given a doubtful designation for Wednesday, so this most recent report was fully expected. Evans' next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Timberwolves, but in his place, guys like E'Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway could pick up some more minutes off the bench.