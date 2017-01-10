Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Plays season-high 21 minutes Monday

Evans played a season-high 21 minutes Monday against the Knicks, finishing with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds in the Pelicans' 110-96 victory.

The news here is that Evans' minutes restriction appears to have been elevated into the low-20s after he was held under 21 minutes in each of his previous 10 games since making his season debut on Dec. 15. It's unclear when Evans might be cleared for a full workload, but the fact that he's now appeared in nine straight games is certainly an encouraging sign.