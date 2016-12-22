Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Posts six points in limited action

Evans posted six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Thunder.

Evans was on a 15-minute restriction for the second consecutive game, limiting his opportunities to make much of a difference on the court. The Pelicans' next game comes Friday against Miami, so we'll see if the team begins to increase his workload. If he does start to receive more minutes, E'Twaun Moore, Langston Galloway, Tim Frazier and Buddy Field could all be affected.