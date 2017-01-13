Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Pours in season-high 29 points Thursday
Evans exploded for 29 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block Thursday in 27 minutes during a 104-95 win over Brooklyn.
Easily Evans' best performance of the season after missing the first 26 games rehabbing his knee. He tore up the Nets with a blend of his signature freight-train drives and a few outside shots to keep the defense honest. Evans also used his physicality well on the defensive end, grinding the Nets hobbled backcourt to a pulp while jumping passing lanes for steals. And he did all this in 27 minutes. His production will tail off when Anthony Davis (hip) returns, but this should absolutely be enough to put him on DFS radars.
