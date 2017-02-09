Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Friday

Evans (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

After spraining his ankle during Monday's contest, Evans was subsequently held out of Wednesday's tilt with the Jazz. He's been given a questionable designation heading into Friday's contest, but he'll likely test out the injury during pregame warmups before giving a final word on his availability. With Evans out, guys like Tim Frazier, E'Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway could all pick up some extra minutes off the bench in the backcourt.