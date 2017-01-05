Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Thursday

Evans is dealing with back spasms and has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Evans missed the first month and half of the season while working back from knee surgery and it appears the injury bug has struck again, as he's now dealing with back spasms. He's considered questionable for Thursday, so look for him to test out the injury during pregame warmups before giving us a final word on his availability. Evans' absence should mean more minutes for guys like Solomon Hill, Buddy Hield and E'Twaun Moore on the wing. However, even when he's at full strength, Evans is still on a minutes restriction of around 20 minutes, which limits his overall fantasy potential.