Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Remains on minutes restriction Wednesday

Evans will remain on a 15-minute restriction off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Evans sat out for rest on Tuesday versus the Sixers, but will be back in the lineup Wednesday, albeit in a bench role. The Pelicans are going to continue to play it safe with their 27-year-old shooting guard and plan to keep him on a restriction of around 15 minutes. That said, fantasy owners can continue to avoid him for the time being until he's on a full workload. Evans' return could mean even less minutes for E'Twaun Moore, who was benched in favor of Buddy Hield just recently.