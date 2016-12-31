Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Tallies 16 points off bench in win

Evans accrued 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 18 minutes in a 104-92 win over the Knicks on Friday.

Evans turned in the best outing of his seven games upon returning from knee surgery, which had sidelined him since January. The Pelicans are still restricting Evans, but his minutes cap has loosened the last two games, and he's turned in double-digit scoring outputs in both contests. Until he routinely logs 25-plus minutes, Evans probably shouldn't be inserted in lineups in most leagues, but his upside makes him worth stashing for the time being.