Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Will not play Tuesday
Evans will not play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to rest purposes.
Evans' minutes have been limited for the most part since his return from right knee surgery in December, and his absence is likely just precautionary on the front end of a back-to-back set. With Evans out, look for E'Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway to potentially see an increase in minutes off the bench both in the backcourt and on the wing Tuesday.
