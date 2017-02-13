Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Will play about 20 minutes Sunday vs. Kings

Evans (ankle) will play about 20 minutes during Sunday's contest against the Kings, John Reid of NOLA.com reports.

After missing the previous two games with a sprained left ankle, Evans is expected to take the floor and play about 20 minutes in Sunday's tilt. With Evans on limited minutes and E'Twaun Moore (personal) out, it seems likely that Langston Galloway and Tim Frazier will pick up some additional minutes at the guard slots.