Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Will play Thursday vs. Hawks
Evans will play through his back spasms during Thursday's matchup with the Hawks.
Evans is dealing with some discomfort in his back, but after going through pregame warmups, decided he'll attempt to play through the injury. Even at full strength, Evans has been restricted to less than 20 minutes on any given night, so with his recent back issues, as well as his playing time limitations, Evans is a player to avoid for the time being.
More News
-
Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Tallies 16 points off bench in win•
-
Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Minute cap loosened•
-
Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Posts six points in limited action•
-
Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Remains on minutes restriction Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: To sit out for rest Tuesday vs. Sixers•