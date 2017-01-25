Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Will play Wednesday vs. Thunder

Evans (ankle) will play in Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder.

Evans originally suffered the injury during Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers, but it's apparently nothing serious, so he's not expected to miss any time. Look for Evans to take on his usual role off the bench, likely logging minutes in the low 20's while operating as a key reserve on the wing behind the likes of Buddy Hield and Solomon Hill.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola