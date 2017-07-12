Jackson has agreed on a deal to go overseas in order to join Maccabi Tel Aviv, Chema De Lucas of Gigantes.com reports.

Jackson was released by Dallas in late January after the combination of a bothersome hamstring injury and breakout of rookie Yogi Ferrell. Instead of heading back to the G-League in order for another attempt at the NBA, Jackson has opted to go overseas. He averaged 3.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.0 rebound across 9.3 minutes per game during his nine appearances with the Mavericks last season.