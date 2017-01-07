The Mavericks waived Jackson on Friday, ESPN.com's Marc Stein reports.

Jackson has impressed the Mavericks during his brief time with the club and his previous stint with the D-League's Texas Legends, but it appears that Dallas didn't want to commit to guaranteeing his contract for the remainder of the 2016-17. That being said, the Mavericks are still hopeful to sign the point guard later on in January, according to Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports. Assuming Jackson clears waivers, he's expected to head back to the Legends to play in three games before re-signing with the Mavericks on a 10-day contract next weekend.