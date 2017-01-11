Pistons' Andre Drummond: Blocks seven shots versus Kings

Drummond finished with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven blocks, three steals and one assist across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 100-94 loss to the Kings.

While Drummond was rather quiet on the offensive end, he was a terror on defense and topped his previous season high in blocks by a wide margin. The 1.1 swats per game he averaged heading into this contest would represent a career low, but he continues to rebound at a high rate and his 1.5 steals per game are tops among all NBA centers.

