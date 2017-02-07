Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double in win over 76ers

Drummond collected 16 points (8-14 FT, 0-1 3Pt), 17 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Monday's 113-96 win over the 76ers.

Despite playing limited minutes in a comfortable win, Drummond was able to feast on the boards and rounded out his double-double with an efficient shooting night from the floor. As an added bonus for fantasy owners, Drummond went without a free throw attempt for the second time in three games and recorded multiple steals for the seventh time in the last eight.