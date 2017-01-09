Pistons' Andre Drummond: Compiles big double-double in 52 minutes Sunday

Drummond amassed 28 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks across a season-high 52 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Drummond conceded extensive playing time to Boban Marjanovic while fighting foul trouble in the Pistons' win over the Hornets on Thursday, but somewhat amazingly, the 23-year-old drew only four fouls Sunday, despite playing more than twice as many minutes as he did Thursday. With the Trail Blazers opting not to take Drummond out of the game by putting him on the free-throw line, the Pistons center ended up playing all but six minutes of the game, leaving little time left over for Marjanovic or Aron Baynes, who returned from an ankle sprain. The Pistons are back in action Tuesday against the Kings, but with a day off to rest in between contests, Drummond should be fully recharged by the time tip off rolls around.