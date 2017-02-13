Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in Sunday's win
Drummond scored 10 points (3-10 FG, 4-8 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 win over the Raptors.
It's his fourth straight double, fifth in seven February games, and 36th of the year. Drummond has also been on a tear defensively, recording at least one block and one steal in eight of his last nine games, and he's now averaging a career-high 1.7 steals per game on the season.
