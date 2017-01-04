Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in Tuesday's loss

Drummond scored 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pacers.

It's his third straight double-double and 24th of the season, and eighth game with at least 20 points and 10 boards. Drummond's blocks are down slightly from his usual output, but otherwise he's having another strong season as the frontcourt anchor of the Pistons' lineup.