Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles again Wednesday
Drummond registered 24 points (12-19 FG, 0-3 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks and three steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 121-102 victory over the Lakers.
Drummond has multiple steals in eight out of his last ten games, which only adds value to his tremendous propensity to record a double-double. He continues to get it done in under or around 30 minutes per game too, which bodes well for his health and his ability to consistently keep his game at this level.
