Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in Thursday loss

Drummond collected 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 27 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 loss to the Warriors.

After tallying 52 and 35 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, Drummond was back under 30 minutes for only the second time in the last seven contests. He still managed to post double-digit rebounds for the sixth time over that span, while also logging his fourth double-double in six January games. Drummond's offensive involvement has its share of fluctuations -- with his single-digit shot attempts in the last two contests serving as the most recent example -- but his usual dominance on the boards and propensity for multiple blocks continue to give him plenty of fantasy viability.