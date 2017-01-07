Pistons' Andre Drummond: Game vs. Blazers moved to Sunday
The Blazers' matchup with the Pistons, originally scheduled for Saturday night, has been moved to Sunday.
Inclement weather in Portland prompted the decision to postpone the game, but it looks as though it won't be much of an inconvenience, with both team sharing a common off day Sunday.
