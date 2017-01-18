Pistons' Andre Drummond: Good to go Wednesday

Drummond (knee) will play Wednesday against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

Drummond was held out of practice Tuesday, but his absence looks to have been precautionary, and he's expected to be available in his regular capacity Wednesday night. As a scorer, Drummond has been inconsistent this season, but he remains a premier rebounder and is averaging 14.0 boards per game in the month of January.

