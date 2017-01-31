Pistons' Andre Drummond: Has 20-20 game Monday

Drummond produced 28 points (12-19 FG, 4-7 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes during a 113-109 loss to the Celtics on Monday.

Monday's game marked one of Drummond's better performances of the season as he tied a season high with 28 points and obtained his fourth game of the year with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. Drummond's scoring had been rather timid recently, as he had not scored more than 17 points since Jan. 8. His three assists were also the highest amount he had over the course of January. Drummond concluded the month with two straight games with at least 20 rebounds, marking the third time he has accomplished that feat so far this season.