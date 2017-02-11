Pistons' Andre Drummond: Held to just 12 points by Spurs
Drummond finished with 12 points (5-17 FG, 2-5 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals and one block in 36 minutes Friday during a 103-92 loss to the Spurs.
Drummond came down with 15 rebounds, but had a miserable night from the floor. Friday was a major letdown offensively after Drummond put up 24 points on 12-of-19 shooting against the Lakers on Wednesday. He simply couldn't get anything going against the physical Lamarcus Aldridge/Dewayne Dedmon frontcourt of the Spurs.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles again Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double in win over 76ers•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Has 20-20 game Monday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rips down 20 boards in Saturday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts double-double in loss to Kings•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Good to go Wednesday•