Pistons' Andre Drummond: Matches career high with four dimes in Monday's win

Drummond dropped 11 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-7 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 28 minutes during the Pistons' 106-90 win against the Cavaliers on Monday.

Drummond matched his career high in assists on Monday, marking the third time this season he has handed out four dimes (and the sixth time in his career). It's certainly not much, but Drummond is averaging a career-best 1.2 assists in 2016-17, this after his previous career high for a campaign was last year's 0.8 per game. While the 23-year-old center struggled to find a rhythm on offense, Drummond did log his 21st double-double through 32 appearances, and he remains a superb source of counting stats.