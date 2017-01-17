Pistons' Andre Drummond: Misses practice Tuesday with knee injury

Drummond sat out practice Tuesday with a sprained right knee, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

The issue doesn't appear to be anything serious, and it's likely Drummond was held out for precautionary reasons. That said, it's something to keep an eye on, but Drummond should be considered optimistically questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

