Pistons' Andre Drummond: Notches double-double in win over Lakers

Drummond scored 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 win over the Lakers.

Drummond dominated a smaller Lakers frontcourt, filling up the stat sheet while recording another double-double and even hitting his second three-point attempt of the season. While Drummond's abysmal 44.4% mark from the free throw line continues to drag down his fantasy value, his rebounding and defensive stats make him a strong fantasy play for those that can survive the hit.