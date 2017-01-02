Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts 25 points, 18 boards in Sunday's win

Drummond scored 25 points (12-19 FG, 1-6 FT) and added 18 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in 36 minutes during the Pistons' 107-98 victory versus the Heat on Sunday.

Drummond dominated the injury-ravaged Heat frontcourt, falling just one point shy of matching his season high in scoring while grabbing at least 15 boards for the 16th time this season. This was also the fourth contest in 2016-17 in which Drummond has recorded at least two steals and two blocks.