Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts double-double in loss to Kings

Drummond posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 109-104 loss to the Kings.

Facing a difficult head-to-head matchup with DeMarcus Cousins, Drummond held his own and was able to achieve his fifth double-double in the last eight games. The big-man's offensive game and shot-blocking have been a bit inconsistent of late, but he continues to pile up the rebounds and steals and should return to the upper-echelon of fantasy centers if he can pick up the slack.