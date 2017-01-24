Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts double-double in loss to Kings
Drummond posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 109-104 loss to the Kings.
Facing a difficult head-to-head matchup with DeMarcus Cousins, Drummond held his own and was able to achieve his fifth double-double in the last eight games. The big-man's offensive game and shot-blocking have been a bit inconsistent of late, but he continues to pile up the rebounds and steals and should return to the upper-echelon of fantasy centers if he can pick up the slack.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Misses practice Tuesday with knee injury•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Notches double-double in win over Lakers•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Pulls down 19 rebounds Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in Thursday loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Blocks seven shots versus Kings•