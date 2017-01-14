Pistons' Andre Drummond: Pulls down 19 rebounds Friday

Drummond accrued nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in a 110-77 loss to the Jazz on Friday.

The physical Jazz defense limited the Pistons to 39.5 percent shooting on the night, and while Drummond actually helped prop up that mark a little, he wasn't fed much in the post while matching up against one of the game's top shot blockers in Rudy Gobert. Drummond at least exerted his will on the glass, and has now reeled off double-digit boards in four straight games. However, with his scoring production remaining fairly tepid during that span, he's only collected two double-doubles. He should have a good chance to get back in double figures in the final game of the Pistons' road trip Sunday against a subpar Lakers defense.