Pistons' Andre Drummond: Records double-double in loss

Drummond registered 13 points (3-8 FG, 7-10 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in an 86-98 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

In a feat that has become par for the course, Drummond recorded his twentieth double-double of the season on Wednesday. Still, the fourth-year center has been in a bit of a scoring funk over his last five games, averaging just 9.4 points on 45.9 percent from the field in that span. He will have an opportunity to snap out of it on Friday against a Warriors team that struggles to contain big men.