Pistons' Andre Drummond: Records double-double in loss
Drummond registered 13 points (3-8 FG, 7-10 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in an 86-98 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
In a feat that has become par for the course, Drummond recorded his twentieth double-double of the season on Wednesday. Still, the fourth-year center has been in a bit of a scoring funk over his last five games, averaging just 9.4 points on 45.9 percent from the field in that span. He will have an opportunity to snap out of it on Friday against a Warriors team that struggles to contain big men.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in loss to Wizards•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Snatches career-high six steals in Sunday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Throttles Wolves for 22 points, 22 boards•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Season-high 26 points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fourth straight double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Pulls down 17 rebounds•