Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rips down 20 boards in Saturday's loss

Drummond scored 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 20 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-103 loss to the Heat.

It's his eighth double-double in 12 January games, and 30th on the season. If you can stomach the hit to your free-throw percentage -- and thanks to the NBA's rule changes, Drummond is averaging 2.7 fewer FT attempts a night than he did last season as teams have less incentive to send him to the line late in games -- the 23-year-old remains one of the top sources of rebounding in the league, currently sitting third with 13.6 boards per game, just 0.2 behind leader Hassan Whiteside.