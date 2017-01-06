Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rough shooting night despite win

Drummond scored 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 FT), to go along with nine rebounds and a block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 win over Charlotte.

It appears Drummond still suffers from the "Deandre Jordan" symptom, in that he completely dominates from three feet in, but is a fish out of water as soon as he catches the ball outside of the charge circle. Other than a mediocre jump-hook from the right block, Drummond really struggles to creat his own shot. He also played just 25 minutes Thursday, which is on the lower end for him this season. Other than an improved free-throw percentage this year, Drummond has plateued instead of breaking out.