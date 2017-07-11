Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Agrees to join Pistons

Tolliver has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Pistons, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Tolliver, who saw his role fluctuate heavily during his time in Sacramento, will join the Pistons on a one-year deal. The veteran shot an impressive 39.1 percent from beyond the arc last season and should help provide floor spacing from the small forward and power forward positions. He saw 22.7 minutes per game last season and posted 7.1 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists, which are numbers he could likely put up on his new team. That said, it seems doubtful that he'll be very relevant in fantasy, though could make for a nice flier here and there in DFS when a wing or frontcourt player suffers an injury.