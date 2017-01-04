Baynes (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

The center sprained his ankle in Sunday's win over the Heat, forcing him to miss Tuesday's loss to the Pacers. His absence from practice doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Thursday against the Hornets, although the team has yet to release any status updates for the game. Look for more updates to come after Thursday morning's shootaround, with Jon Leuer and Boban Marjanovic the likely benefactors should Baynes miss his second-straight contest.