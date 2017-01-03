Baynes (ankle) is considered questionable to play Tuesday against the Pacers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Baynes sustained what looked to be a fairly significant left ankle sprain in Sunday's game against the Heat, but the big man has apparently responded better than expected to the injury and could have a shot at taking the floor Tuesday. A final call on his status likely won't come until Baynes is able to test out the injury during pregame warmups, however. If Baynes ends up being held out, Jon Leuer and Boban Marjanovic would handle most of the minutes at center behind starter Andre Drummond.