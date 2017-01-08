Baynes (ankle) was able to take part in the Pistons' shootaround Saturday, but his status for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers remains undetermined, MLive.com's Aaron McMann reports.

The Pistons and Trail Blazers were originally scheduled to play Saturday, but poor weather resulted in that game getting postponed to 9:00 p.m. ET Sunday. The extra day off may prove beneficial for Baynes, who has sat out the Pistons' last two games with a sprained left ankle. If the Pistons ultimately clear Baynes to play Sunday, he'd likely take back his usual role as the primary backup to starting center Andre Drummond, pushing Boban Marjanovic out of the rotation in the process.