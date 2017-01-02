Baynes suffered a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Heat and is doubtful to return, Justin White of FOX Sports Detroit reports.

Baynes wasn't able to put weight on his left foot and required assistance getting off the court, so it's likely that he'll be shut down for the rest of the night. The Pistons should have a better idea about how long Baynes might be sidelined once he's reevaluated after the game, but given the nature of his injury, it would be somewhat surprising if he played Tuesday against the Pacers. If Baynes is held out of that contest, Boban Marjanovic would enter the rotation as the primary backup to starting center Andre Drummond.