Baynes is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract this summer and become an unrestricted free agent, MLive.com's Aaron McMann reports.

The Pistons were fully prepared for Baynes to pursue free agency during the upcoming summer, as the team signed Boban Marjanovic to a three-year contract this past July as an insurance policy behind franchise center Andre Drummond. The addition of Marjanovic hasn't affected Baynes' standing as the No. 2 center this season, but in an attempt to avoid losing him this summer without any compensation in return, the Pistons may be motivated to deal Baynes as the trade deadline approaches. Baynes is averaging only 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game, but his adequacy on both ends of the court could make him an appealing target for a number of contending clubs.