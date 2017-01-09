Baynes (ankle) played six minutes in Sunday's 125-124 double-overtime victory over the Trail Blazers, accruing two points (1-3 FG) and one rebound.

With Sunday's game proving competitive throughout, starting center Andre Drummond played a whopping 52 of 58 minutes, leaving little time left over for Baynes, who was making his return from a two-game absence. It doesn't sound like coach Stan Van Gundy deliberately leaned on Drummond so heavily because Baynes was facing restrictions, so the Aussie big man should see his playing time trend closer to the 15.4 minutes per game he's averaging on the season in the games to follow. Boban Marjanovic effectively fell out of the rotation with Baynes available Sunday, and that will likely remain the case as long as both Drummond and Baynes are healthy.