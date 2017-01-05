Pistons' Aron Baynes: Remains out Thursday vs. Hornets
Baynes (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
Baynes was considered doubtful earlier Thursday, so this only confirms what we already knew. His next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Trail Blazers, but in his absence, Boban Marjanovic should play a bigger role as Andre Drummond's backup at center, while Jon Leuer could be counted out for a few extra minutes in the frontcourt as well.
More News
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Sits out walk through, not expected to play•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Does not practice Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Pacers•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: X-rays on ankle come back negative•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Injures left ankle Sunday•