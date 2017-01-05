Baynes (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

Baynes was considered doubtful earlier Thursday, so this only confirms what we already knew. His next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Trail Blazers, but in his absence, Boban Marjanovic should play a bigger role as Andre Drummond's backup at center, while Jon Leuer could be counted out for a few extra minutes in the frontcourt as well.