Baynes (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Pacers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Baynes looked to have suffered a nasty ankle injury on Sunday versus the Heat, but X-rays came back negative and he was almost able to give it a go Tuesday. That said, the discomfort is still too much for him to be cleared, so he'll sit out a few more days with the hope of being available for Thursday's game against the Hornets. Look for Jon Leuer and Boban Marjanovic to potentially see a few added minutes in the frontcourt with Baynes out.