Baynes sat out practice Tuesday with a sore left knee, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Baynes was nursing a sprained left ankle heading into last week, but this latest setback on the injury front doesn't seem to be related, even though it pertains to the same leg. The center has suited up in all five of the Pistons' games since returning from the injury, and even made a spot start at power forward in a loss to the Jazz last Friday. It's expected that his knee injury is minor, so if he takes part in morning shootaround Wednesday without incident, he should be in line to serve as the top backup to Andre Drummond (knee) later that evening against the Hawks.